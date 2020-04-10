Topeka Zoo hopes to still meet fundraising goal after moving popular “Roar and Pour” event online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The organizers of the popular “Roar and Pour Wine Fest” said they are still hoping to meet their fundraising goal after moving the event online. The annual wine festival is one of the most popular fundraisers for the Topeka Zoo.

The Topeka Zoo initially canceled the event due to concerns around coronavirus, but then decided to move the event online after moving other fundraisers later in the summer.

Friends of the Topeka Zoo is the fundraising arm of the Topeka Zoo. Development Manager Shelby Revelle said events like “Roar and Pour” are so important, especially while the zoo is closed.

“We’re seeing a deficit of about $3,500 a day and it’s a huge impact to us,” Revelle said. “Our non-profit relies heavily on donations.”

Revelle said those who have already bought tickets will be offered refunds. If people decide to donate the cost back to the Topeka Zoo, she said they’ll be sending out cheese platters and little sample bottles of wine.

Without ticket sales, Revelle said they will be relying heavily on other aspects of the event to make their $45,000 fundraising goal.

“The art auction is still a go, so those artists that were collaborating with our animals at the zoo to make those unique art pieces we will still auction those off within the live,” Revelle said. “We’ll still hold the raffle so people can buy raffle tickets.”

Along with the fundraisers, “Roar and Pour” will also include the interactive, animal presentations people have come to expect from Topeka Zoo events.

The “Roar and Pour Wine Fest” will be from 6 pm to 10 pm on April 25. It will be held through Facebook Live on the Topeka Zoo Facebook page.

The Topeka Zoo is encouraging people to still support the food vendors and wineries that were going to be apart of “Roar and Pour” this year including: