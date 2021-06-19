Topeka Zoo hosts Steins and Vines event, when to catch it next

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Zoo hosted the second night of “Steins and Vines” to raise money for operations and conservation on Saturday.

The zoo partnered up with various local breweries and entertainment to provide people with a night of live shows, drinks, and most importantly, animals. Every night will have a unique experience with different breweries, food trucks, performers, and animals being represented on a complimentary drink glass.

Saturday marked the second of seven nights the zoo will host the events. ‘Switch in Time’ was the feature musical guest, with Happy Basset Brewing co, DJs catering, and Behr Paws Southern Oven providing the food and drinks.

Everyone who attended walked away with a free glass featuring the face of an African Painted Dog, the featured animal of the night.

“So this is round two and so we have five more and so we have three more in July, one in September and one in October,” said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration and Creative. “fundraising events are huge for us here at the Topeka Zoo, they help us raise the support that we need to help with operations,” Bednar said.

The next “Steins and Vines” will be on July 9. The event will feature Top City Comedy for entertainment and Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant for food and beverages. The featured animal will be the tiger so each guest will walk away with a tiger-themed glass.

The event is for people ages 21 and over. More information can be found on the Topeka Zoo website.