Topeka Zoo launching ‘Steins and Vines’ beer and wine walks Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is launching a new fundraising series on Saturday. “Steins and Vines” is a beer and wine walk. The zoo will host seven of these events through October.

Each event will feature live entertainment like music or comedy. There will also be different beer, wine, and food truck combinations at each event, along with different commemorative glasses.

Director of Administration and Creative Jared Bednar said they hope people will attend multiple fundraisers. This will allow people to enjoy all the unique entertainment, collect the different glasses, and support the zoo in the process.

“When you just come out and choose an evening to leave the kids at home, have beer, have wine, and enjoy some entertainment, what you’re doing is actually supporting what we’re doing here at the zoo,” Bednar said. “You are helping us in our initiative to provide wildlife conservation and education.”

Unlike past fundraisers like Brew at the Zoo and Roar and Pour, these events will be limited to 600 people each. Although tickets will be sold at the door, Bednar suggests people purchase tickets online ahead of time by clicking here.

The first “Steins and Vines” event takes place Saturday, June 5 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo. Tickets are $50 for a single night, $300 for the entire series, and $25 for designated drivers. Click here for the full schedule of events and entertainment.