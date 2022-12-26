TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is extending its Zoo Lights display schedule following weather delays.

The Topeka Zoo announced Zoo Lights will be open Dec. 29-30 from 5-9 p.m. after it had to close multiple days to winter weather conditions. Prices will be adjusted as well, with adult tickets now selling for $8 instead of $12 and children’s tickets just $5 instead of $9.

Those who pre-purchased Zoo Lights tickets can use them at any time or date through Dec. 30, according to the Topeka Zoo. Tickets can still be purchased online or at the Zoo’s front gate.

“Zoo Lights has quickly become a community tradition and an essential fundraiser for our organization,” said Fawn Moser, director of zoo operations. “The event changes so much every year, so we don’t want anyone to miss out on what we have to offer this year.”

To buy a ticket or learn more about Zoo Lights, click here.