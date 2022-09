TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s annual light display is set to return later this year.

Tickets and igloo purchases will be going live starting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. This will be the third year that the Topeka Zoo has held their light display. Visitors will be able to take a stroll around the zoo and enjoy the festive holiday light displays and activities.

The event will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 28 on Friday and Saturday nights.