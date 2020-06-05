Topeka Zoo makes changes to ‘Brew at the Zoo’ due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — This summer’s annual Brew at the Zoo is going to look a little different due to the coronavirus.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the zoo and has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25.

The zoo will now split the event into two sessions, one during the day and another at night.

Fundraising and Development Specialist, Shelby Revelle says the event will remain similar to previous years with beer samplings and food trucks, but with a couple of new additions as well.

“This year, we’ll focus more on the little acts like DJ’s and a bluegrass band and that kind of stuff. That way people can stop and enjoy the music throughout the zoo,” Revelle said.

The zoo will be limiting a thousand people to each session in order to help keep people safe.

The first session is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second session is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



