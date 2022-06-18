TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Saturday, the Topeka Zoo celebrated World Giraffe Day and the continued work to open the zoo’s new giraffe enclosure.

The zoo celebrated by having presentations and feeding activities to showcase the excitement behind the animal and the construction project.

“Another overarching purpose for this project is really to create an experience similar to what you would actually see in Africa for those that are lucky enough to have that safari experience,” Brendan Wiley, the Topeka Zoo Director said.

The enclosure will give the giraffes 10,000 square feet to roam, and give 4,000 square feet to other animals like antelopes and gazelles. They are also working on a bird barn which will hold the ostriches and cranes.

The project started in 2018 and the design plans were finalized in 2020. Construction began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in the coming months, Wiley said.