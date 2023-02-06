TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local residents are invited to the Topeka Zoo to witness the Orangutan Super Bowl Prediction later this week.

The Topeka Zoo said two of its resident orangutans, Rudy and her newborn baby Udara, will be making a prediction as to who will win the Super Bowl this year. The prediction will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at the orangutan habitat inside Lianas Forest.

Guests will be able to ask questions about the orangutans and progress at the Topeka Zoo as both zookeepers and staff will be on hand during the event. The Topeka Zoo reports that Rudy isn’t happy that her previous prediction in 2021 didn’t come true and hopes that this year will be different.

The Super Bowl will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.