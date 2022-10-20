TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who died Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to the zoo, on Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. However, she showed no signs of improvement the following day and had a seizure Tuesday morning.

The zoo announced Indie was anesthetized and evaluated by veterinary staff. Because her condition continued to worsen, the zoo decided to euthanize her, according to a release.

“When you devote your life to working and caring for animals, days like today are the most difficult,” said Animal Curator, Shanna Simpson.

Indie came to the Topeka Zoo in June 2014 after she was orphaned by the loss of her mother in Oregon.

In a statement Thursday the zoo said, “when Indie arrived at the Topeka Zoo, she was in poor health. She weighed just 7 pounds and had a skin infection on her face that required daily treatment. Though her past made her a cautious, shy bear, she developed a trusting relationship with her keepers. She was always looking for them and preferred to be near them in her indoor habitat.”

“The odds seemed to be stacked against Indie at the beginning of her life,” said Simpson. “However, here at the Topeka Zoo, she thrived and made a difference. She connected with thousands of people, capturing their hearts and helping people learn about the plight black bears face in the wild. She challenged our staff in so many ways and we adored her. This is a shocking loss and we are devastated.”