Topeka Zoo moves one fundraiser online, postpones another

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Sunday that they are making changes to two of their major summer fundraisers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Their Roar & Pour Wine Fest will be held online as a virtual Facebook Live Event on April 25th. They are postponing their Brew At the Zoo event to July 24th.

The Zoo is offering raffles, an art auction and giveaways during the Facebook Live event. They are offering refunds for those who bought tickets. However they’ve said if ticket holders make the choice to hold on to their tickets they will get a special delivery of mini wine bottles and cheese samples from Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese.

Those who have already bought tickets to the Brew At the Zoo fundraiser will get new tickets sent to them with the rescheduled date. They are offering refunds for those who want them.

For more details on both events you can go here.