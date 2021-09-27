Topeka Zoo opening new giraffe exhibit in 10-12 months, still needs to raise $1.2 million

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction crews are working on a new $8 million “Giraffe and Friends” exhibit at the Topeka Zoo. The new facility is expected to open in 10 to 12 months and zoo leaders say they are still attempting to raise the last $1.2 million.

The new giraffe exhibit will be located on three acres south of Kay’s Garden and Camp Cowabunga. The exhibit includes a 10,000 square foot housing facility and will be home to giraffe, antelope, gazelles, and large birds.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said this will be a big change for the zoo. The giraffe exhibit is currently housed in the oldest building at the zoo, which was built in 1966.

“Standards for giraffe have changed a lot since the 60s. That was 55 years ago,” Wiley said. “This facility is going to provide a very modern experience for the giraffe where we can much more easily manage their health care and their daily needs.”

Wiley said the zoo has raised $6.8 million or about 85 percent of the expected cost of the exhibit.

The zoo is holding a brick campaign to help make up the difference. Guests can buy a standard-sized 4 X 8 inch brick for $100 or a larger square 8 X 8 inch brick for $250.

Click here to purchase a brick or here to make a cash donation. People interested in making larger donations or sponsoring exhibit components can contact Brendan Wiley at bwiley@topekazoo.org or at 785-506-3797.