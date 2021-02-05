Topeka Zoo orangutans deliver Super Bowl pick

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Who is going to win the big game Sunday?

Zoo keepers gave the orangutans two t-shirts to choose from, if they choose the Kansas City shirt, it’s almost a certainty the Chiefs secure a second Super Bowl win.

On Friday the The orangutans revealed the winner when they crushed the Tampa Bay box leaving no doubt they preferred the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think what we witnessed is, in their way, they wanted to get the loser out of the way,” Brendan Wiley told KSNT News.

Each orangutan choose a different box, however Wiley pointed out that Rudy, who came from Tampa, was really just interested in smashing the box with the Tampa Bay t-shirt while Boomie carefully went into the Kansas City box.

So there you have it.

The Topeka Zoo is home to a family group of three Bornean orangutans ranging in age from seven to 35.

Orangutans are the only great ape native to Asia.

According to the Topeka Zoo the wild population of orangutans has decreased by 50% over the last sixty years mainly due to habitat loss.