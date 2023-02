TOPEKA (KSNT) – Orangutan mom and daugther Rudy and Udara are set to make a special Super Bowl prediction this morning at the Topeka Zoo.

The orangutans headed straight for the Kansas City Chief’s box, making it their Super Bowl prediction.

The Topeka Zoo announced on Feb. 6 that Rudy and her newborn Udara would be making a Super Bowl Prediction on Wednesday.