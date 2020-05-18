Topeka Zoo partially reopens with new social distancing guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is reopening with new guidelines to help promote social distancing. The zoo opened to Friends of the Topeka Zoo members last Thursday, before opening to the public on Monday.

This is the first phase of a reopening plan for the Topeka Zoo. All zoo buildings, aside from one restroom and Camp Cowabunga, will closed during this first phase. Only 500 visitors will be allowed in the park at one time and all visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley told KSNT News that social distancing is key to the reopening plan. He said they are only allowing people to go “one direction” in the zoo to help promote social distancing.

“It’s a figure eight pattern,” Wiley said. “You can do the figure eight as many times as you want, but we’re going to try to limit that crisscrossing back and forth behavior that you would see here typically.”

Wiley said they are suggesting people buy tickets online ahead of time. He said they will be providing updates on what exhibits are open on their website and Facebook page.

The zoo does have plans to loosen restrictions, allowing more visitors inside the zoo and more buildings to open. This will happen when Shawnee County enters phase two of its reopening plan.