TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says it is partnering up with a search firm to help in the hunt for the zoo’s next CEO.

Brendan Wiley, the former CEO of the Topeka Zoo, announced his departure from the zoo in September. The zoo is now bringing on Canopy Strategic Partners to help in its search for Wiley’s replacement, according to a press release from the zoo.

Canopy Strategic Partners has a proven track record in executive searches for nonprofit organizations, especially for wildlife and conservation groups, according to the zoo. Canopy has worked with the zoo in the past, including during the transition of governance from the City of Topeka to Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Inc.

“The future of our zoo is incredibly promising, and we believe that Canopy Strategic Partners is the perfect partner to help us find a dynamic CEO who can steer the zoo towards even greater success,” said Fred Patton, board president of the Topeka Zoo and Republican representative in the Kansas Legislature.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.