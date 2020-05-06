Topeka Zoo pushes back “Kay’s Garden” opening to August

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Zoo is pushing back the opening of “Kay’s Garden“, a new Japanese garden and events center, to later this summer. The garden was originally expected to open around July 4.

While coronavirus has changed some of the construction process, Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said it was actually the weather that delayed construction.

“Mother nature has really been a bigger problem,” Wiley said. “It seems like for the last eight weeks we’ve almost been in this rain every two or three day cycle.”

Wiley said construction on the project is around 80% finished. Crews are putting finishing touches on the events center and hope to install plants in the garden in the next two weeks.

However, some parts of the project need warmer weather. Crews hope to have the pond finished in the next five weeks, but it is currently filled with rain water.

Wiley said they believe the project is a few weeks behind schedule. They don’t anticipate opening until the end of July or the beginning of August.