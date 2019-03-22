Topeka Zoo's baby tigers make debut public appearance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Hannah Brandt)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo's newest, orange furry friends graced a large crowd Friday morning.

Baby tigers Bintang, Badar, Kansa Raja and Zayana made their first public appearance as the spring weather rolled in this week. The cubs were born in October, but Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson said the cubs needed to stay inside their den like their natural practice.

"In the wild, they would be staying with their mother in their den for up to about three months," Simpson said.

Their mother Jingga joined the cubs as they ventured outside, and KSNT was on scene to greet the family:

BABY TIGERS: Hannah Brandt KSNT is at the Topeka Zoo to give us a look as they come outside for the first time! Posted by KSNT News on Friday, March 22, 2019

The public can come see the tiger family outside until 3 p.m.