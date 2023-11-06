TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has named an interim CEO after the previous holder of the position said he was stepping down earlier this year.

The interim CEO for the zoo is Fawn Moser, according to a press release sent on Nov. 6. She replaces Brendan Wiley who announced he was leaving the zoo in September. Moser has served the zoo for nearly 40 years and will be stepping up to the position after Wiley’s last day on Nov. 10, 2023.

Moser brings with her a wealth of experience in zoo management and animal care, according to the zoo. She has a passion for the Topeka Zoo, wildlife conservation and education.

“Fawn has been an integral part in the zoo’s recent achievements and will provide strong leadership during this transition,” said Fred Patton, board president of the Topeka Zoo. “We thank Brendan Wiley for his dedication and look forward to working with Canopy Strategic Partners to find a permanent CEO who will continue to build upon the zoo’s successes.”

The zoo will continue to look for a permanent CEO with Canopy Strategic Partners, according to the zoo. Moser will become the interim CEO as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2023.

