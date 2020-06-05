Topeka Zoo splits in-person Brew at the Zoo guests into two groups

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo will hold an in-person Brew at the Zoo event, but has changed the date and number of people allowed to attend at one time.

The zoo announced Thursday that to make sure their popular fundraising party on the zoo grounds meets guidelines during the pandemic, it is now being held Saturday, July 25 with the following schedule:

The first session will take place in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The second session will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The zoo will hold a VIP party between the two time slots, scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

To guarantee we can still hold our fundraiser at full capacity and to meet our fundraising goal, we have decided to split the event in two (1,000 attendees max vs. the 2,000 at one event) and move it to JULY 25th.” The Topeka Zoo

Anyone who already purchased tickets for the event will receive an email detailing the changes to the event, according to the Topeka Zoo. Tickets are on sale now, and the zoo will announce details on how to get a VIP ticket on Friday.