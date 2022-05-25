TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the Topeka Zoo continues to monitor the condition of Abi, the zoo’s giraffe, there is fear she may reach a point where she is unable to put any weight on her foot.

On Wednesday, the zoo reported the condition of Abi’s joint is getting worse, and the fear she may not be able to put weight on her foot means she would lose even more of her mobility.

The giraffe has been under observation since 2019 when she injured her front, left fetlock, a joint similar to her ankle. Staff said at the time Abi received oral medication and stall rest. However, zoo-goers may have noticed despite the warming temperatures Abi has not been in her outdoor habitat as her recovery is being monitored.

The zoo said Wednesday that Abi has been treated with the application of ice packs, medicated compresses, cold laser therapy and injections. She has also been stabilized with a wrap.

“At this point, however, we fear all our options have been exhausted, and there is a chance a difficult decision will have to be made in the next few days.” Topeka Zoo Statement

In a social media post on Wednesday, the zoo said they continue to evaluate the quality of her life and determine what is the next step for Abi.