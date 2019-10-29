Topeka Zoo sun bear Cup Cake dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Tuesday veterinary staff at the Topeka Zoo euthanized 30-year-old Malayan Sun Bear Cup Cake.

“We knew this day would come,” Brendan Wiley said, the Topeka Zoo director. “She was already beyond her normal life span when she arrived here two years ago but that doesn’t make it emotionally easier.”

The city said Cup Cake and Ho Ho, the other Malayan Sun Bear, arrived at the Topeka Zoo in November 2017. Wiley said the keepers had become specialized in working with geriatric animals and the zoo seemed like the right fit for the two bears to live out the rest of their life.

On Saturday, Zoo staff noticed Cup Cake was limping. By Sunday, a neurological condition left her hind legs useless. Zoo staff tried additional medications, but they didn’t work. The decision to euthanize her was made Monday morning.

Staff allowed Ho Ho to be with Cup Cake before euthanization. The zoo said Ho Ho’s keepers will be keeping a close eye on him, giving him extra love and attention.