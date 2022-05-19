TOPEKA (KSNT) – You are formally invited to the Topeka Zoo for a Wish party. All that is being asked of you is to bring your best wishes for the newest addition to the zoo, an endangered Bornean Orangutan named Udara.

The zoo announced it will hold a Wish Party for Udara on Saturday, May 21.

The party will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 33-year old Bornean Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male orangutan, Mawas.

Keepers will be on hand for the public to ask questions.

The zoo announced on Saturday, May 7, that Rudy gave birth to her third baby. The gender of the baby had been under wraps as the zoo allowed the mother and her child time to bond. The baby girl was revealed at a gender reveal party on May 12.