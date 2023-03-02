TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be holding an Elite 8 Watch Party later this month.

Lexi Granados with the Topeka Zoo shared the news Thursday. The watch party will be hosted by the Kay McFarland Charitable Trust which will be accompanied by a Memorabilia Auction on Saturday, March 35. The event will be held in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden. All proceeds will go to the Topeka Zoo.

This watch party and auction will provide sports enthusiasts with a chance to come together and enjoy the Elite 8 games with a dinner, four complimentary drink tickets, exclusive access to a sports memorabilia auction and entertainment. A cash bad will also be on-site for the event.

“The Kay McFarland Trust is proud to host an event that supports our community’s passion for sports and our beloved Topeka Zoo,” said Andrea Jones, Special Events Coordinator for the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. “We are grateful for the generous donations made by the late Nancy Hopkins, and we are honored to complete the project that she started.”

The doors to the event open around 4 p.m. before the Elite 8 games are set to start. Tickets are $50 each and guests will have the opportunity to bid on more than 80 unique sports memorabilia items. These include a signed Patrick Mahomes helmet, a signed Travis Kelce jersey, a signed Tiger Woods photo and more. The auction goes live on March 10.

This event is only open to those who are 21 years old and older. Proceeds will go to support education programs, conservation efforts, exhibit enhancement and more. You can buy tickets online by clicking here.