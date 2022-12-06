TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is about to be tigerless… at least for a while.

On Tuesday, the Topeka Zoo announced that it would be transferring its last two resident Sumatran Tigers to other zoos. The Topeka Zoo has been home to the critically endangered species for more than ten years.

The Topeka Zoo received a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as part of a Species Survival Plan (SSP) to move all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations as part of a larger, more concentrated effort. A new pair of tigers will join the zoo later this month in the hopes of creating a new breeding pair.

The tigers, Sanjiv and Badar, will leave for their new zoos, completing the first phase of a process that began more than a month ago when another tiger, Zayana, was sent to the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. Last week, the tiger Bintang made his way to a new home at the Kansas City Zoo.

More information on Sanjiv and Badar’s destinations will be released following standard quarantine procedures. For now, there will be no Sumatran tigers available for guests to see until 2023.

“We’re proud to have been chosen to anchor this new breeding effort and look forward to where this process takes us,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “While we know it can be disappointing not to see a tiger while visiting, we are taking this opportunity to encourage guests to think about our impact on our environment and why Sumatran tigers are threatened with extinction. Soon, we will have more information to share about the new tigers joining the Topeka Zoo.”

The Topeka Zoo reports that it has proven itself to be a successful proponent of the long term viability of the Sumatran tiger species. In 2014, SSP recommendations paired female tiger, Jingga, with a male tiger at the Topeka Zoo. She was the mother of two sets of cubs.

First, three cubs with Rojo in 2014 and a second set of four cubs with Sanjiv in 2018. Of the 72 Sumatran tigers in the AZA accredited zoos in North America, seven have been born at the Topeka Zoo. Jingga was moved to the Louisville Zoo in December 2021.

Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered, according to the Topeka Zoo. There are believed to be less than 500 individuals in the wild as they face threats including poaching, prey depletion, tiger-human conflict and disease.