New information has come forward regarding changes coming to the Topeka Zoo’s giraffe exhibit. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Zoo)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center celebrates its 90th anniversary, it’s preparing to open its largest project to date. The Giraffe & Friends exhibit is now set to on March 10.

This project will complete the Topeka Zoo’s Safari Experience. Workers broke ground on the exhibit in 2021 and moved the giraffes into their new enclosure in back in October.

In a written news release, Topeka Zoo CEO Brendan Wiley said the new exhibit was made possible by the support of guests and community partners.

“Our community continues to show just how much they value the Zoo experience and Gage Park,” Wiley said. “We value our community support more than anything. Last year we saw record attendance. This year, we are dedicated to continuing trends of growth activity and community engagement.”

The zoo’s current giraffe exhibit was built in 1966. Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says it does not meet current standards and lacks the space needed for the animals.

The “Giraffe and Friends” exhibit project started in 2018 and designs were finalized in 2020. This is part of the Topeka Zoo’s Master Plan which includes bringing new and exciting features to the property while maintaining its foundation as a conservation-based, educational destination for families in the community.

The Topeka Zoo says it saw record attendance in 2022 with 288,486 guests. Of those, 46% people visited from outside of Shawnee County and 60% were over the age of 12; marking it as one of the largest attractions in northeast Kansas.