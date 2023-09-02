TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated its 90th birthday on Saturday with free admission and activities.

The zoo has been a great resource for wildlife education in Topeka. Much of the day was about the zoo, but the community was certainly celebrated as well.

“We are really thrilled to have our community out here,” Topeka Zoo’s Director of Development Cynthia McCarvel said. “We have been such a fortunate zoo that the community has really supported us over the years, and this is our way to say thank you and give back to them.”

This was a celebration that many people were eager to attend, and the zoo made that possible for anyone.

“I really love when they offer things like this in town” Zoo goer Sariah Guerrero said. “It’s just a way for even those that may not be at a good financial standpoint to be able to enjoy the nice weather before it gets really cold, so this is fantastic.”

The zoo made an effort to bring other organizations to the event to make it even more interactive. Volunteers from the Topeka Civic Theatre had short performances all over the zoo.

“It’s just such an amazing experience to just get out because we’re just normally on the stage and all of our performances are on the same stage,” TCT Actor Cade Nelson said. “Just being able to branch out our improv into the community is really great.”

The zoo offers a variety of programs, camps and activities for people of all ages. Click here to get involved.