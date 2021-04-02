Topeka Zoo unveils events to ‘Awaken the Senses’ in Kay’s Garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo wants to help you celebrate spring and “awaken your senses” with a series of events at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.

Throughout April and May, activities will include arts and crafts, art and wine classes, and yoga.

The official kickoff is Saturday, April 10 featuring a drum group, a tea ceremony and a calligraphy demonstration.

This is also the day the zoo’s brand new app will be available to download. Because there aren’t any signs, the app will feature 18 different touchpoints in the garden. When you’re at a certain spot, you’ll get a notification to your phone with information about the spot. This will also be available if you’d like a virtual tour of the garden.

“Kay McFarland Japanese Garden is a true Japanese Garden, so by being authentic it means that it is really promoting a personal experience,” said Jared Bednar with Friends of the Topeka Zoo. “A very subtle serine contemplative and with that means there is actually no signage in here.”

Below is a calendar of events happening in April and May at Kay’s Garden.