TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Monday that a new sloth had joined the ranks of critters in the rainforest.

Jackie, a Hoffman’s Sloth at the zoo, gave birth around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

New sloth at the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center)

The Hoffman’s Sloth is a two-toed sloth and one of the world’s slowest mammals.