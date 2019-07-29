Topeka Zoo welcomes new baby animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Along with the new shark exhibit, the Topeka Zoo has welcomed multiple baby animals in the past week.

Early Thursday morning, Esperta, a Golden Lion Tamarin, gave birth to twins. Golden Lion Tamarins are native to the coastal forests of Brazil and are an endangered species. Kris, the father, was transferred to the Topeka Zoo from the Santa Barbara Zoo last year as part of the Species Survival Plan.

The zoo said it’s normal for Golden Lion Tamarins to have twins, but one of the twins is weaker than the other and is getting supplemental care from the zoo’s veterinary team.

Esperta and the other infant be can seen at the zoo’s Tropical Rain Forest.

Then early Friday morning, a Grey Crowned Crane chick hatched. Official zoo records state the names of the two adult male cranes as Mbawa (male, age 38) and Kuanga (female, age 25). The chick is also part of the Species Survival Plan.

The zoo said the crane family will move to an off-exhibit space for about a month to allow the chick to grow to a safe height before they return to the giraffe habitat.