TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center said it is set to welcome three new animals as part of the giraffe exhibit expansion.

The Topeka Zoo said it will be opening its new Giraffe and Friends on March 10 and feature three new antelope that recently arrived in the capital city. These include Monty the Bontebok and two Thomson’s Gazelles, Tsavo and Haraka. These animals are currently in quarantine and are being prepped for their introduction to their new home. They will join resident giraffe, Sergeant Peppers, Hope and Liz, along with Karen the ostrich who arrived in early February.

“We are very excited that the antelope are here, but calm is the key word around the barn right now,” said Wrylie Guffey, Topeka Zoo Animal Curator. “Working with hoofstock, or antelope, can be a sensitive process as they are prey animals in the wild. Currently we are focusing on getting Monty, Tsavo, and Haraka used to the noises we make so that they are not spooked when they see or hear us.”

The residents of Giraffe and Friends will be slowly introduced to their new home in stages. This acclimation process will take into account the Kansas weather and the specific needs of each animal and species, according to the zoo.

(Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo) (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo) (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo) (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo) (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo)

“We are just as excited as our guests to see these animals in their new habitat,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo CEO. “This year presents a uniqeu opportunity to watch the animals become acclimated into their new environment. Our giraffe have not shared space with antelope before, so we’re aware that there will be an adjustment period. Guests have an opportunity to watch this experience evolve over time, and observe the natural behaviors take place between all the animals, just like you would see in the wild.”

Guests can expect to see gradual introductions beginning this March with more animals arriving later this year to complete the habitat, according to the Topeka Zoo. The goal is to create a habitat with an exciting representation of African wildlife in one area: Reticulated giraffe, ostrich, bontebok, Thomson’s gazelle, lesser kudu and grey-crowned crane.

The bontebok is a rare species of antelope that is native to South Africa, according to the Topeka Zoo. Its population is declining in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting. They are known for their speed and agility, which helps them avoid predators in the wild. As bontebok get older, their horns get larger and curve backwards slightly.

The new Giraffe and Friends habitat will be the largest in the Topeka Zoo’s history and will serve as a year-round home for several resident species. The habitat will interact with the zoo’s African safar-themed project, Camp Cowabunga, that opened in 2018.