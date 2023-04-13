TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center is welcoming the addition of a new 4-year-old male African Lion named Tatu.

Tatu comes from the Denver Zoo in Colorado as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) aimed at maintaining genetic diversity and healthy populations of mostly threatened or endangered species, according to the Topeka Zoo.

The Zoo said Thursday that Tatu is going through a quarantine process inside his habitat in Camp Cowabunga. Visitors will be able to see Tatu after this process.

The Zoo is the home of two geriatric lionesses, Zuria and Asante. Zoo staff are uncertain whether Tatu will share the same space as Zuri or Asante due to the age difference.

“Several AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums Manage) different groups of the same animal,” Animal Curator Shanna Simpson with the Topeka Zoo said. “When it comes to Tatu’s integration, we will carefully be monitoring behavioral cues from all three cats, as well as following advice from the Species Survival Plan to make sure we are doing what’s best for the animals.”

The Topeka Zoo said Tatu’s arrival is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about the threats facing African Lions, according to the press release. With fewer than 20,000 left in the wild African Lions are considered vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.