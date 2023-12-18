TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo will be taking used, live Christmas trees to benefit lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs and more.

On Dec. 26, the zoo will be accepting trees for drop-off at the south side of Gage Park, east of the horseshoe court parking lot, according to the zoo. The zoo will be accepting trees until Jan. 8, 2024.

“There is no need to make an appointment,” said Fawn Moser, Zoo Director. “We will find them and get them to the animals that can use them. Thank you for your generous donation!”

The Topeka Zoo asks people donating Christmas trees to ensure they’re free from hooks, ornaments, tinsel and tree stands.

After animals have had their fun with the trees, they will be ground into mulch for reuse.

