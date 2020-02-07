Topeka zookeeper opens up after tiger attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the very first time, KSNT News is hearing from a Topeka zookeeper after a tiger attacked her.

The story put Topeka in the national spotlight.

In April 2019, Kristyn Hayden-Ortega went into the outdoor area of the zoo’s tiger enclosure to clean it. Investigators found the doors leading inside the enclosure were left unlocked.

That’s when Sanjiv the tiger attacked her.

Hayden-Ortega has since returned to work at the Topeka Zoo after the attack.

The University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, where she received treatment for her injuries, documented her recovery process.

The attack lasted just minutes, but caused serious injuries to her arm, head, neck and back.

Despite the attack, Hayden-Ortega describes the tiger who attacked her as “easy to work with.” And once her team was able to lure him away, she knew that she was going to be okay.

“My team responded amazingly quickly and he’s a great cat so he went in when they called and they were able to shut the door behind him,” Hayden-Ortega said.

One of the most serious injuries she suffered was some nerve damage in her neck. It caused her left arm to be almost completely paralyzed.

She underwent surgery to help her regain movement in her arm.

Hayden-Ortega said the biggest motivator during her recovery to help her get back to doing what she loves were her coworkers at the zoo, who she said saved both her and Sanjiv’s lives.

