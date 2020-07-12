Topeka Zoo’s biggest fundraiser canceled, causes $60,000 impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is canceling the Brew At The Zoo fundraiser because of coronavirus, after pushing it back in hopes of the event taking place.

The zoo’s director, Brendan Wiley, says the fundraiser usually brings in about $60,000 which is why he says the decision to cancel wasn’t easy.

“We were really looking for that to be a step back towards normalcy, but i think what we’ve all learned is now’s the time to still take precaution in dealing with COVID-19,” Wiley said.

And because of restrictions like social distancing and masks, he says the fundraiser which usually has live music, drinks, and food just wouldn’t feel the same.

“We just felt that it was really safer for our guests, our employees, our volunteers and all those great vendors and business partners that we work with to go ahead and just wait til next year,” Wiley said.

But until then, he says they’re already thinking of how they can make up for that $60,000 loss in the meantime.

“People are going to see some new things to do here at the zoo. Even as late as the winter holidays, but even in August, we plan to open the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden,” Wiley said.

He says the zoo may also have some more surprise activities up ahead.

Wiley says his team is working hard to make sure regular zoo visits can keep happening too, with social distancing signs, masks and lots of extra cleaning.

For the latest coronavirus guidelines the zoo is following, click here.