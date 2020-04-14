Topeka Zoo’s Lena the Orangutan passes away at 38

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals Tuesday morning.

Lena the orangutan died at 38 around 10:30 p.m. Monday, zoo officials confirmed. The Bornean orangutan became ill last week and her condition did not improve. When zoo employees transported her to its animal hospital and put Lena under anesthesia for radiology, she went into cardiac arrest.

The zoo hospital staff was unable to revive her.

Lena came to the Topeka Zoo from the Columbus Zoo in 2005. Zoo director Brendan Wiley commented that she enjoyed interacting with people, and was known for blowing kisses at them.

“Lena had a way of working her way right into your heart,” Wiley said.

A necropsy report showed Lena had an abnormal left kidney, but the zoo veterinarian said she could not confirm this as part of the cause of death. The vet has submitted samples for blood testing and histopathology to look into the illness that caused Lena’s death.

Wiley said that social distancing has made mourning Lena more challenging, but said his team did a good job being there for the orangutan in her final moments.

“In these uncertain times, we could not be more proud of our team and the care they offered Lena,” Wiley said. “She will be missed.”