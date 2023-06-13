TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly a month after Top City’s newest top cat arrived, zookeepers at the Topeka Zoo and Conservatory Center said he is doing good.

Tatu the lion is one of Topeka’s newest animals on exhibit. Roughly a month ago, the four-year-old lion moved to Topeka from the Denver Zoo.

Shortly after he arrived one of the two lionesses at the zoo passed away. Zookeepers think the passing of her sister has made the other lioness bond with Tatu.

“She’s starting to look to Tatu now, and we’re really starting to see some positive behaviors between the two of them which is really cool to see, we don’t know if it is in their future to put them together we aren’t sure yet what we’re going to do about that, we’re going to need to see positive behavior all the time,” animal curator Shanna Simpson said.

Tatu is available for the public to see, he rotates through the main exhibit throughout the day.