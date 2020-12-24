Topeka Zoo’s porcupine safe after fake Facebook post claims it was kidnapped

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center’s porcupine is safe and sound, contrary to a fake Facebook post made Monday night that claimed he had been stolen.

Zoo staff quickly realized it was fake due to the post saying the porcupine was female when he is male, according to Fawn Moser, manager of zoo operations.

“Someone was just having fun and thought it would be kind of funny,” Moser said. “If Spike’s going anywhere, he’s going to go to his outdoor habitat or he’s going to go straight to my office.”

The staff lock the building Spike is kept in every night and check on him before doing so, another sign the post was fake, Moser said.

Spike can be seen at the zoo during the day or at their event, Zoo Lights, happening until Dec. 30.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of Zoo Lights.