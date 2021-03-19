Topekan arrested on suspicion of electronic, indecent solicitation of a child

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators took a Topeka man into custody Thursday on charges surrounding the online solicitation of a child, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Ropar, 36, faces charges including electronic solicitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child. The sheriff’s office said he made plans to meet with someone he thought was a 15-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said its Special Enforcement Unit took Ropar into custody and booked him into the Osage County Jail. It said the investigation is ongoing.

