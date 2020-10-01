Topekan Brad Parscale steps down from Trump campaign

Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager to President Donald Trump, speaks to supporters during a panel discussion, in San Antonio in 2019. Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after he threatened to harm himself, according to Florida police and campaign officials. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Former campaign manager for President Trump, Brad Parscale, has stepped down from his re-election campaign, according to a report from NBC News Wednesday evening.

Parscale confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.”

The former campaign manager was taken to the hospital on Sunday after his wife reported that he armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

When police arrived at his Fort Lauderdale home they found multiple guns. Parscale was then taken into custody under state guidelines allowing for an involuntary mental illness commitment, police reports showed.