Topekan competing in CrossFit quarterfinals eight months after giving birth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman, Lisa Wyncoop, qualified for the CrossFit quarterfinals just eight months after having a child.

CrossFit is a form of high-intensity interval training and is made up of both cardio and strength activities. The quarterfinals represent the top 10% of athletes in the program.

Wyncoop said the victory didn’t happen overnight. It took months of discipline.

“That’s how I got back to where I was mainly,” said Wyncoop. “As far as listening to my body and a strict diet. I would say Monday through Friday I am pretty strict.”

She said diet needs are different for everyone. So if you don’t know what path is correct for you, talk to a nutrition specialist.