Topekan found dead with gunshot wound Thursday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into a Tuesday night shooting in north Topeka after finding one person dead, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Officers went to the 1200 block of Northwest Polk on reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, police said they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews later pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the death, and ask anyone who is interested in leaving an anonymous tip regarding the case to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. They can also call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.