TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in response to a gunshot disturbance in the area, according to a press release by Lieetenant E. Stanley.

Officers arrived finding no injuries, but as a result of the investigation Brandon Tyler Lawtwon, 29 of Topeka, was transported to the local corrections facility.

Charges against Lawton include:

Aggravated Assault

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Criminal discharge in city limits

Criminal damage

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org – or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.