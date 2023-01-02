TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in response to a gunshot disturbance in the area, according to a press release by Lieetenant E. Stanley.
Officers arrived finding no injuries, but as a result of the investigation Brandon Tyler Lawtwon, 29 of Topeka, was transported to the local corrections facility.
Charges against Lawton include:
- Aggravated Assault
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling
- Criminal discharge in city limits
- Criminal damage
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org – or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.