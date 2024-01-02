TOPEKA (KSNT) – The applications for the City of Topeka’s property tax relief program are now open after a slight delay.

Housing costs have skyrocketed all across the nation this past year and, last fall, the Topeka City Council took action to lower prices for city residents. The pilot program would eliminate the city’s portion of the property tax. Currently, the rebate is for people 65 years and older with a yearly income equal to or less than $37,500 and who have lived in their current home for at least five years.

One city councilman thinks this rebate program will help the city grow, while taking care of vulnerable residents.

“I think property tax relief, and any tax relief is just essential to growing our city and helping the citizens who are already here,” Spencer Duncan, District 6 councilman, said. “We need taxes, but they don’t need to be so burdensome that everybody’s paying in too much. My goal is to have everybody pay a little instead of a few people pay a lot.”

KSNT 27 News spoke with Duncan back in September, who says the goal is to eventually get rebates for all city residents.

While the city only has allotted $300,000 from the city’s 2024 budget to cover the rebates for everyone who applies, Duncan told 27 News the city will pay for everyone’s rebate this year, even if it goes above budget. To apply for the city’s property tax rebate program, click here.

