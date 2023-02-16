TOPEKA (KSNT) – Driving was difficult on Thursday which continued through the afternoon for Topeka motorists.

State crews began treatments on Wednesday, but with continuous snowfall, crews have continued working around the clock.

“If the pavement is wet, and the temperatures are below freezing, there’s potential for slick and icy conditions at anytime, anywhere,” Highway Maintenance Superintendent David Studebaker said. “It doesn’t matter what we put for treatment, sometimes it just changes.”

Emergency workers responded to a three car crash on Highway 24 in Grantville due to the icy road conditions. Local and city crews told 27 News they will also be working day and night to de-ice the roads before Friday morning.

