Topekans excited for new local business

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topekans, especially cheese lovers, are getting excited to welcome Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese to the neighborhood with their very own store.

Stumpy’s is already a household name in Topeka as it is currently sold in more than 35 retail stores. But now, they have their own shop to promote their assortment of cheeses, as well as other products from small businesses around Kansas.

In preparation for their upcoming grand opening on October 30th, they made a Facebook post on their page which received over 100,000 views.

Those 100,000 views did not disappoint. By around 3 in the afternoon, the shop owners were already running out of product.

“From the moment we opened the doors, we’ve had people in here, it’s been crowded all day,” said Stacy and Quint Cook, the owners of Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese. “We’re excited, and we are starting to run out of product so that’s a good thing.”

The shop is located at 2104 NW Topeka Blvd and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information on the local business can be seen on their website here.