TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you don’t remove the snow from your sidewalks within 48 hours, you could be fined $20, according to a city law in Topeka.

The city ordinance says the 48 hour clock starts when a snow event is over. The law is intended to keep the sidewalks safer for pedestrians. There is one exception in the event that a snow plow blasts snow onto your sidewalk when cleaning city streets. Homeowners cited more than once a year will be fined $50 after the first violation.

The laws are even more stringent for businesses and apartment complexes. They’re required to remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow event. Business fines are $50 for the first offense and $100 for additional violations within 12 months.