TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many Topeka drivers are getting tired of the number of potholes they have to avoid on city roads. Potholes can sneak up on you in a matter of seconds, but the damage that comes from driving over one can last a lot longer.

“I’ve went through about six tires so far in the last year and a half. I’ve ruined a set of rims where I got it pretty dinged up on a pothole that was over off of 37th over by Walmart,” said Ben Alexander, who drives in Topeka. “It takes away from myself and my kids obviously. At $150 a tire, you do the math.”

AAA does the math for you, finding that drivers spent more than $26 billion on pothole damage repair last year. Potholes can be challenging to avoid, causing many Topekans to become part of that statistic.

“I was still at least two car lengths back from the guy in front of me,” said Tabatha Grimm, another Topeka driver. “He swerved, I didn’t think anything of it because most of them look like they’re already fixed but by the time you get up to it, it’s too late.”

The City of Topeka tries to repair the many potholes in town, but can’t do that until workers know where the problems are. There is an app you can get on your phone, making it easy to report potholes in town. You can download the city’s ‘SeeClickFix Topeka’ app using this link.