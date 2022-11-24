TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal.

Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal.

This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 meals for an expected 900 people to come in person to sit and eat. Families and individuals were able to gather to celebrate the day together.

“It’s a lot of fun once we get all full in here. Everyone’s having good conversations and meeting new people,” said David Braun, Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation President. “You might sit with just random strangers or you sit and people bring their whole families down.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is still accepting donations to help fund the dinner.