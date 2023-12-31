TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s New Year’s Eve, a time to reflect on the year, make resolutions and maybe do a little celebrating. One local group is doing just that while supporting a good cause.

Sunday, Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka and K1 Realty hosted the “Give Back Gala”. Organizers say it isn’t just a party but a way to give back to the 25 local charities that use company venues.

At least $50 of every ticket sold will go to those charities.

“You know, it’s that time of year where we reflect and we think, ‘what can we do better?’ and these people do good work all year around, so it’s easy to support them,” K1 Realty President Ken Schmanke.

Even though it is a formal gala, organizers say it’s not a ‘stuffy’ party, it even has a few surprises as the new year comes.