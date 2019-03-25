Topekans picking up the pieces after two tragedies

A driver crashed into a local business today, and now the owner is left picking up the pieces

The crash happened early Sunday morning at WestSide Stamps and Awards, on 21st and Fairlawn in Topeka. The driver abandoned the car at the scene.

David and Barbara Butts opened up shop at this building in 2000, giving WestSide Stamp and Awards a home.

David Butts got the call about the crash around 2 a.m.

But the couple was already dealing with a tragedy. Their son had just passed away on Saturday.

He continued to clean through the pain. All these obstacles and yet, he has some simple advice.

“Having friends…because if you’ve got a lot of friends, close friends…they’re a good support system to help you out,” said Butts.

He sold the business to Kurtis Wells but still owns the building.

The inventory that would sit against the affected wall was on the floor.

This isn’t the first time the business suffered damage. It caught on fire in 2013 and needed to be completely remodeled.

“We all came together as a family and got through it,” said Wells. “Had the good help, from support of businesses, just the community. They were basically like ‘you guys aren’t going anywhere. We need you here.'”

Wells was up all night cleaning up the mess and boarding up the massive hole.

“It’s not a fun phone call to get,” said Wells.

But like Butts, he said it’s just what you have to do in those situations.

“Compared to our fire this is small potatoes,” said Butts.

There is no word on whether the driver was under the influence.